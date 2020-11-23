New initiative encourages local businesses to commit to COVID-19 safety protocols

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s Chamber of Commerce has a new way for local businesses to show customers they’re committed to COVID-19 safety.

It’s a new initiative called “Commit to Go Safely.” Operators of area businesses make the commitment and display a “Ready, Set, Go Safely” window decal.

Gov. Cooper announces stricter mask mandate as COVID-19 continues to spread

Customers seeing those decals can know the shop is taking extra steps to follow coronavirus protocols — including disinfection and social distancing.

“It’s just an extra step to remind visitors that come into Pitt County people that are looking for maybe a place they haven’t gone before and before they look to go there, they check to make sure they’re taking safety as a priority,” said Kate Teel, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce website lists the businesses making the commitment.