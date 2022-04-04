GREENVILLE, N.C. — The weather is warming up, and more people are getting excited to get back out on the water. A newly completed project from Sound Rivers will make that easier this year.

A brand new kayak launch three years in the making is now up and running at Greenville’s Port Terminal boat ramp. Clay Barber, environmental projects coordinator for Sound Rivers, said the boat ramp is popular among boaters and paddlers, but the port hasn’t been very accommodating to paddlers.

“There’s a lot of motorboat access, but there’s very little paddle access,” Barber said. “So a lot of people are down there at the boat ramp, using the same ramp as people using 40-foot boats, which can cause a little conflict.”

Barber said they hope the new kayak launch will encourage more people to interact with and appreciate the river.