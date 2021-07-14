New license plate agency opening Wednesday in Pitt County

GREENVILLE – N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles opened a new license plate agency (LPA) today in Pitt County. It is in the new NCDOT/DMV building at 4651 North Creek Drive in Greenville.

The LPA is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays. Carol and James Locks are the agency operators.

Pitt County’s other LPAs are at 2462 Statonburg Road in Greenville and 3672 North Main Street in Farmville.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards, and duplicate registrations. There are 131 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.