GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in the Greenville area have a new mental health clinic where they can go to get treatment.

New Dawn Psychiatry opened along John Hopkins Drive on Wednesday. The new facility offers services of mental health, primary care and substance abuse for all ages. They even offer affordable health insurance for the community.

Dr. Heather Small, one of the healthcare providers at the facility, said they want people in the community to feel like they have a special place to go get help.

“Life is changing,” Small said. “We faced some issues we’ve never faced before such as the pandemic. We have a lot of adolescents that are committing suicide. There’s a lot of people depressed that don’t know how to reach out, and we want to allow them to have that opportunity to reach out for help.”

Currently, the clinic will be open all day on Wednesdays and Fridays. They are hoping they will be a full-time practice in June.