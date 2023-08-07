GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County officially has a new county attorney.

Bryan Wardell started his new job on Monday. Wardell replaces Jordan Smith, who took over the same job for New Hanover County. Wardell is no stranger to North Carolina, attending law school and the school of public health at UNC Chapel Hill.

Wardell most recently spent time with the Durham County attorney’s office. He said he’s now excited to bring his experience to Pitt County.

“There are so many departments that directly impact the people of Pitt County,” Wardell said. “I’m looking forward to learning more about how those programs work and benefit the people of Pitt County, and enhancing them.”

Wardell said the county staff and the different opportunities with East Carolina University and the hospital system are what attracted him to the area.