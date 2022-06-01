GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville is preparing to make a splash later this week when it holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new community pool and renovated Eppes Recreation Center.

City officials will gather on Friday, June 3, at 4:00 p.m. to cut the ribbon on the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility and Eppes Recreation Center located at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash Street. The ceremony is an invitation-only event, and members of the media are welcome to attend.

Both facilities will officially open to the public on Saturday, June 4.

Greenville’s new aquatics facility includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes, and a slide. Additionally, there is a 4,000-square foot bath house at the $4 million facility. The new pool is replacing the City’s old community pool, which is 49 years old and scheduled to be demolished this summer.

Hours for the pool on Saturday will be 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, the pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pool hours for Wednesday-Friday are 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and will begin June 15. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $4 for City residents and $6 for non-residents. Groups and camps are admitted by reservation only. Call (252) 329-4043 for more information.

Friday’s ceremony will also mark the opening of the newly-renovated Eppes Recreation Center. Improvements to the facility include a 1,750-square foot addition, enhanced visibility and access at the front entrance, updates to the Police Athletic League after-school rooms, the addition of a teen lounge, and upgrades to the C.M. Eppes Cultural and Heritage Center.

Summer operating hours for the Eppes Recreation Center are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, the facility is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

For additional information on either project, call (252) 329-4567.