Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

New restaurant opens at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Flight Cafe Restaurant (Pitt-Greenville Airport)

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) announced that a new restaurant, operated by a local chef, has opened inside the airport terminal.

PGV officials said the new restaurant, called “The Flight Cafe,” will be open each Monday-Friday, from 4:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The restaurant is run by Chef Ron Dixon and Tonya Dixon, and will feature homestyle cooking, and catering services, airport officials said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV