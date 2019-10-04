New restaurant opens at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - An employee of a Greenville car wash that recently closed said the business has been sold, and the new owner plans to reopen the car wash after a remodeling project.

According to John McGuinness, the Regional Director of Adams Auto Wash at 400 Greenville Boulevard Southeast the carwash was sold to a new owner in September.

McGuinness said the new owner has closed the carwash to remodel it, and plans to reopen the carwash soon.

After it reopens, customers can use their existing Adams Auto Wash coupons for the first six months of the reopening.

McGuinness said anyone who does not wish to use their coupons can email him at agreenville@gmail.com.