GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) announced that a new restaurant, operated by a local chef, has opened inside the airport terminal.
PGV officials said the new restaurant, called “The Flight Cafe,” will be open each Monday-Friday, from 4:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The restaurant is run by Chef Ron Dixon and Tonya Dixon, and will feature homestyle cooking, and catering services, airport officials said.
New restaurant opens at Pitt-Greenville Airport
