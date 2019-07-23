New road closures to start Thursday in Greenville for Town Creek Culvert project

According to the City of Greenville, starting this weekend on part of Arlington Boulevard, lanes in one direction will reopen, while the other side of the road will close for construction.

Greenville officials say the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard, between Evans Street and Hooker Road, are expected to reopen to traffic this weekend, after repaving is complete.

On the same day the eastbound lanes reopen, the westbound lanes of the same stretch of Arlington Boulevard will close for stormwater infrastructure repair and road reconstruction.

Greenville officials say the westbound lanes will be closed for approximately four to six weeks.

Drivers traveling west on Arlington Boulevard will have two signed detour options: traveling south on Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard, then to Hooker Road; or traveling north on Evans Street, at which point they can follow the signed detour onto 14th Street or continue north to the 10th Street Connector.

A map of the construction area and detour route is shown below.