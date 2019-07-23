New road closures to start Thursday in Greenville for Town Creek Culvert project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
Starting Thursday in Greenville, part of East Fifth Street will reopen, and parts of Evans Street and Reade Circle will close, as work continues on the Town Creek Culvert project.
Greenville officials say, starting on Thursday, the northern half of the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle will close to allow for the relocation of a water line beneath Reade Circle. This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.
According to Greenville officials, that closure is part of a larger closure that will include the westbound lanes of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and Dickinson Avenue.
Motorists traveling north on Evans Street towards the Uptown district will be detoured onto Reade Circle to the newly converted two-way portion of Cotanche Street and East Fifth Street.
Motorists traveling south on Evans Street will be detoured onto Dickinson Avenue, Reade Circle, and Evans Street.
Additionally, the closed section of East Fifth Street near its intersection with Reade Circle is scheduled to reopen Thursday.
This portion of the roadway has been closed since late February for construction as part of the Town Creek Culvert project.
Construction also continues on a reinforced box culvert on Reade Circle between East Fifth Street and Cotanche Street.
A map of the latest lane closures and detours for the Town Creek Culvert project is shown below.
