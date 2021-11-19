New state budget allows for new medical education building at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University and the Brody School of Medicine can move forward on a new medical education building after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law on Thursday.

Included in the state budget is funding for a new medical education building at ECU. The state budget provides $21.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22 and $53.75 million in FY2022-23 from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund for the planning and construction of a new medical education building with a total authorization of $215 million.

“This is a landmark moment for the future of rural health care and medical education in our state and region,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said Thursday. “We are grateful to state leaders for investing in our bold and innovative mission to ensure access to quality culturally competent care through a seamless delivery system and a better quality of life for people in the East.”

The state’s decision to fund a new medical education building for East Carolina University highlights the difference that the Brody School of Medicine makes across North Carolina.

“The impact this new facility will have on patient care, education, research and regional health is immeasurable,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of the Brody School of Medicine and CEO of Vidant Health. “The new classrooms, clinical space, labs and technology will allow our faculty to build on the tradition of excellence at the Brody School of Medicine as we educate the next generation of North Carolina’s physicians to provide care in our region and across the state.”

The medical school was founded nearly 50 years ago to increase the supply of primary care physicians serving North Carolina, improve the health status of eastern North Carolina and enhance access of minority and disadvantaged students to a medical education.

Brody consistently ranks No. 1 in North Carolina — and in the top 10% nationally — for graduating physicians who practice in-state, practice primary care and practice in medically underserved areas. It also ranks in the top 10% nationally for graduating Black and Native American physicians.

“We appreciate the legislature and the governor recognizing that Brody is a significant contributor to the health care of the state, in particular the health care of people in the East, and a leader in the creation of a diverse health care workforce,” said Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine.

In addition to the funding for the new medical education building, the budget includes the following items specific to ECU: