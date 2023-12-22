GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new thrift store is coming to Greenville. But the store needs donations from the community to open its doors.

We have officially entered gift-giving season and, of course, gift-getting season. All the shiny new things you get from Christmas are probably going to overshadow some of your old reliable. If you are going to get rid of those old and used possessions, try donating them to the InJoy Thrift Store.

InJoy is in desperate need of donations and volunteers. The great thing about InJoy is that 50% of the proceeds will go directly back into the community for ministries and non-profits.

“Right now we’re in need of donations,” said David Stewart. “We’re in the process of starting the store building it from the ground up. So we’re in need of donations we’re in need of volunteers. We’ll be in need of employees soon.

“We’re already starting the hiring process but we’ll need more. The real urgency right now is donations. The quicker we can get this store filled up and filled with donations from the community, the quicker we can get open.”

The thrift store is hoping to pay off the rest of the building so 100% of the proceeds will go back into the community. Their three other locations have given a total of $3.3 million to ministries and non-profits.

“I’m looking forward to everything this store and Eastern North Carolina can do together because it’s gonna be a community it’s gonna take a community to get it to the levels it needs to. So this is my heart cry out let’s do it together,” Stewart said.

InJoy hopes to continue to grow and touch lives all across Eastern North Carolina. In order to do that, they need your help.