New Virtual Leadership Academy training begins Wednesday at PCC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College is offering a new training program for people interested in developing their leadership skills.

The Virtual Leadership Academy training is aimed at people wanting to advance their careers and manage workers. It includes eight online courses covering key leadership areas, including motivational skills, problem solving and conflict resolution.

PCC officials saaid the new training serves Eastern North Carolina’s economic and workforce development needs.

“We absolutely want them to move forward or move up in the organization they’re working with, and these skills will provide that for them,” said Roslyn Bethea, PCC director of Online Instructional Design.

For more information or questions about the Virtual Leadership Academy, contact Bethea at (252) 493-7208 or rbethea@email.pittcc.edu. To register, visit www.ed2go.com/pittccleadership.