GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new City of Greenville sign will be going up in the western part of the city.

It will be located off I-587 as you enter the city. Major P.J. Connelly said city council has been discussing a new sign since before the coronavirus pandemic. However, COVID-19 closed down the process.

“We just felt like this was a great opportunity for us to be able to have a good first impression as people come into our community to welcome them to the city of Greenville,” Connelly said.

Connelly added artists will make modifications to the current design to make part of it look more like ECU’s cupola. Then, city council will find a contractor to build it.