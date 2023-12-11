GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday night saw the three newest members of the Greenville City Council take their oath to serve.

This includes Tonya Foreman, Matthew Scully, and Portia Willis. Also at the meeting, Monica Daniels of District 1 was unanimously selected as the new mayor pro-tem.

“It’s an honor to serve District One again and now as mayor pro-tem to help the mayor and my other colleagues on the city council to help the city going forward,” Daniels said.

The new council members say they are ready to step into their role right away.

“I plan to continue to do what I have been doing and that is working consistently in the community, serving our citizens, making sure that they feel heard and listened to and meeting them where they are,” said Tonya Foreman, who represents District 2.

“I’m excited to get to work about economic development but also how we can help people, real tangible practical ways on how we can help people help our citizens,” new Council Member At-Large Portia Willis.

“It’s a really great group of people who really care about the city of Greenville, about the people in Greenville and we really want to do a great job for the people of Greenville,” said Matthew Scully of District 4.

Whether it is taking over for former council members or returning with a new role, this council is ready for the work.

“Let’s just say I found another pair of shoes because her shoes are very big to fill,” Daniels said. “We’ll all work together as a team to make our city great.”

The new council gets its first run at the job this week on Thursday, where they will get a chance to discuss new business and amend legislation themselves.