No injuries reported following car fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a call Monday afternoon about a car that was on fire.

When EMS arrived, they found the vehicle on fire, sitting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard sometime between 1-2 p.m. When 9OYS got there, the fire had been mostly put out.

“We got a report of a vehicle fire here at the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard. We arrived and we did have a confirmed vehicle on fire. No injuries reported. Cause is unknown at this time, pending investigation,” said Interim Battalion Chief for Greenville Fire/Rescue, David Brown.

Greenville Fire/Rescue, Greenville Police, and a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol were the responding units.