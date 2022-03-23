GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- – Get your headbands and leg warmers ready. There’s a new fitness-based business in Greenville.

Upstage Fitness & Nutrition is owned by Jamiyan Phillips and is located at 3525 S. Memorial Dr. in Greenville. It is focused on getting bodies moving in his gym.

Upstage Fitness has areas that focus on cardio, strength training and group classes. Phillips spoke with 9OYS about the fitness classes he created for his gym, the gym’s memberships and something that’s coming soon, smoothies.

To find out more, watch the video. To find out more about the new gym, visit its Facebook page. You can also check out their Instagram page.