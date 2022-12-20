BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the back end of a Pitt County Schools bus on Tuesday.

Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the crash happened to school bus No. 438 at 1850 NC Hwy. 33. A car ended up being pinned underneath the back of the bus.

There were 11 students from Belvoir Elementary School and the bus driver on the bus when the incident happened. They were all evaluated by EMS as a precaution before the children were allowed to leave the scene, except for one student, who was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

The NC State Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating. Trooper Cruz told WNCT’s Caitlin Richards the car failed to yield to the stopped school bus. The driver of the vehicle was given a ticket.