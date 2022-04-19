GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kody Kinsley, made a stop in Greenville on Tuesday.

Kinsley toured ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Pitt Community College’s live simulation centers.

“It is so critical the work that is happening here in Pitt County to not only support the health and wellness of the county, but the entire region,” Kinsley said. “Brody is a clear commitment to training physicians, nurses and others in the allied health science space that are going to work here in North Carolina.”

Kinsley also spoke at the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce’s April luncheon. He updated the community about COVID-19 across the state, and some of the state’s new key metrics, such as tracking variants and hospital admissions.

“We’ve seen that this virus is very good at throwing incredibly good curveballs, and we have to stay vigilant,” Kinsley said.

He also discussed some of the challenges rural communities face, starting with access to mental health resources and his push to expand Medicaid for North Carolinians.

“The particular challenges, especially here in the east and rural communities, is that behavioral health care issues is really about getting early access and prevention,” he said. “When you’re living in rural communities, it’s hard. Especially when you have more than 10 percent of people without health insurance, to maintain the necessary provider base that has those services.”