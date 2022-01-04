North Carolina schools new COVID-19 guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is making some changes as students head back to school in the coming days. The state Department of Public Instruction is announcing new COVID-19 guidelines.

Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus as long as they don’t feel sick. Children will now be considered fully vaccinated if they’ve gotten all shots available for their age group.



“I think the most meaningful change there has been the decrease in the exclusion time from school. Having students in class is our goal especially with all they’ve missed over the last couple of years,” said

Any student who is exposed to COVID but not up to date on shots will have to quarantine for five days.