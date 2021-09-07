NOW IN ENC: Freeboot Fridays hits Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes as she chats with Meredith Dzeko about Freeboot Fridays.

Freeboot Friday is held during home East Carolina University football games. The event is free and offers live music and fun for the family and includes rides, arts and crafts, food and more. It’s held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and is scheduled for Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

