Officials cancel PirateFest 2021 in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC – Following Governor Cooper’s executive orders where North Carolina still remains under restrictions due to COVID-19, it is with heavy hearts that the PirateFest Planning Committee announces PirateFest 2021 scheduled to take place April 9th–10th in Uptown Greenville is officially canceled.

“While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this amazing community festival, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority,” stated Holly Garriott, Executive Director of Emerge Gallery and Co-Producer of PirateFest. “We are already planning for 2022, and transferring our efforts to making next year’s festival the best yet.”

In the midst of navigating these rough waters, our crew would like to invite our community to put April 8th & 9th on their calendars for piratical tomfoolery at PirateFest 2022!

“PirateFest is Greenville’s signature community festival,” said Meredith Hawke Dzeko, Executive Director of Uptown Greenville and Co-Producer of PirateFest. “We will work to create culture in the heart of Greenville once again. We are heartbroken, but recognize the threat COVID-19 poses to community events.”

Organized by Uptown Greenville, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, the City of Greenville, and the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau, PirateFest showcases the best of the region, from artists to restaurants, to unique recreational activities.

PirateFest is made possible by many sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and entertainers. If you would like to join the fun and share the experience with us during the 15th annual PirateFest celebration in 2022, please reach out to us at your convenience at info@uptowngreenville.com.

We look forward to working hard in the coming months to make PirateFest 2022 the most ARRRGH-SOME event in Pirate history.