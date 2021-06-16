Officials confirm body of Greenville police officer was in Ayden house fire; procession scheduled Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials confirmed Wednesday the body that was recovered after a house fire in Ayden was that of Greenville Police Department Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney.

Officials believed it was his body that was recovered after a fire on Fox Hollow Drive on June 12 in Ayden. The body was taken to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was confirmed Wednesday it was McInerney who died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for McInerney’s daughter, Sydney. In 2018, McInerney’s wife of 15 years unexpectedly passed away.

Greenville Police also announced a procession will be held for McInerney’s body. On Thursday at 11 a.m., the Greenville Police Department plans to escort the remains of McInerney from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Officer to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville. The route will be as follows:

Leave Vidant Medical Center in Greenville via W. 5th Street to Memorial Drive

North on Memorial Driive to Highway 64 West

Highway 64 West to Nashville, N.C.

Below is a press release from the Greenville Police Department about McInerney’s death.

“McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department. The majority of his career was spent in the Department’s Special Investigations Unit, as a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer, and as a member of the Greenville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team. McInerney served as the Commander of the Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau for several years. Most recently, he oversaw the Violent Crime Reduction Unit, supervising GPD’s Federal and State task force officers, warrant squad and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

“Police work truly ran through Mac’s blood and it showed. His enthusiasm for the job was absolutely contagious. Mac dedicated his life to seeking justice for victims and his true passion was undoubtedly catching the “bad guys.” Truth be told, he was really good at it. If you ran from him, he was going to find you. His work has earned him accolades over the years from the U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, just to name a few.

“Sadly, Mac was not a stranger to tragedy. He was one of the original four members of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern North Carolina Fugitive Task Force and lost his partner, Warren “Sneak” Lewis, in 2011 while serving a murder warrant in Kinston. In 2018, Tim’s wife of 15 years, Nicole, also unexpectedly passed away.

“Despite extreme hardships, Sergeant McInerney persevered and always focused on the one person who was the center of his world — his best friend, greatest accomplishment, and the love of his life — his daughter, Sydney. A GoFundMe Page has been established by a family friend in her honor. She will need our support now more than ever.

“We are absolutely heartbroken but will ensure Mac’s legacy lives on. Please continue to pray for Sydney, the McInerney family, and our blue family — especially Mac’s sister, GPD Captain Tara Stanton. We sincerely thank you for your support during this extremely difficult time.”