GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – City officials are working to update the Uptown Greenville parking plan to accommodate for economic growth in the area.

The city started this process back in 2019, but their plans were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now they’re getting more public input on a plan that could get go into effect as early as this fall.

Under the proposed plan, drivers will pay $1 per hour to park on the street for up to three hours. Street parking is currently free for two hours.

For surface parking lots and parking decks, the first hour will be free to park with a 75 cent charge per hour after that. That’s similar to current rates.

“We’d like to put something in place now and just tweak it as we go, something that will be in place for the next five, 10, 15, 20 years to be able to compensate for the growth we expect,” said Michael Cowin, Greenville deputy city manager.

Cowin said the change is also needed to better enforce the rules and have better turnover rates in order to make businesses more easily accessible.

“So we don’t have somebody just sitting there all day long or taking advantage of the face they have on street parking and it’s free,” he added.

Some Greenville community members voiced their thoughts in a public input session Tuesday.

“I understand that the goal it is to have a lively Uptown area that embraces people to come and frequent its shops, its clubs and its restaurants,” said Marion Blackburn, a Greenville community member and recent city council-elect. “What I see here is a plan that is going to really put the brakes on that.”

As it stands,, the proposed parking plan would be in effect 24 hours a day.

“The 24-hour enforcement would highly deter those people in not coming back,” said Brianna Long, general manager of Pitt Street Brewing Company.

That’s something Cowin said they heard concerns about and can look into changing.

“The stakeholders we heard from want to look at the time-frame that are in place,” Cowin said. “So should it be 7 to 9 p.m. at night?”

The plan also includes increases to residents and employee parking passes. To view the full plan, click here.

The city will host a second input session Thursday, June 2 at 12:30 p.m. in Greenville City Hall.