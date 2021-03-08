On International Women’s Day, leaders look at impact of the pandemic on working women

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday was International Women’s Day, and people all over the globe were celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

People are also using the day to call for women’s equality. More than 2 million women left the labor force in 2020. The pandemic is only adding to the fight.

Experts say when we are thinking about supporting women, we have to consider all the ways that gender and womanhood intersect.

“Socioeconomic status, race, it also might be religion. Those things can intersect and create different ways that you might experience this pandemic,” said Ashley Cleland, Associate Director for the Women and Gender Office at East Carolina University.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, working women of color have experienced job loss at higher levels than their white counterparts.

“It’s really important that folks, especially folks like me that are white women, are using our voices to advocate for women of color. How race and gender intersect and invite them to our tables,” Cleland said.

In Eastern North Carolina, leaders say people can make a local impact by supporting women-owned businesses.

“Let’s show them that if it’s between a small woman-owned company or a larger more well-known company, let’s take a chance on those women and those companies and let’s get them to the point where they are part of our everyday lives,” says Uconda Dunn, Greenville ENC Alliance Vice President of Business Development.

Cleland wants people to think about how you can empower women through action.

“It’s about using your voice, about using your actions and when you can, about using your resources, financial and otherwise to make the lives of women better,” Cleland said.