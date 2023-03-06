GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed, and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision on Friday night, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Red Banks Road and Charles Boulevard.

A Nissan Maxima that was traveling east on Red Banks Road, and a Chevy Colorado was traveling west on the same road. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the Nissan traveled left of center and collided with the pickup truck in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Nissan, Deshay Jerel Davis Dunn, 23, of Greenville, died from his injuries. The two people in the pickup truck were transported to ECU Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the case is still under investigation.