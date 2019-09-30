One lane of US-264 West in Pitt County to close until end of 2019

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The City of Greenville Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts said it will host a fundraiser this Saturday to raise money for breast cancer research and education.

Jaycee Park Center (JPC) officials said the annual Carter Williams Art Show & Fundraiser will be held this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at JPC, located at 2000 Cedar Lane.

Admission is free, and local artists will be showcasing and selling one-of-a-kind artwork to support breast cancer research and education.

Event organizers said this fundraiser honors Carter Williams, who died from complications related to breast cancer in 1996, just one year after her initial diagnosis.

Since the beginning of the Carter Williams Art Show, more than 250 artists from across the state have displayed more than 800 pieces of artwork, and generated thousands of dollars to fight against breast cancer, according to the organizers of this year's show.

The Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is a free, public facility opearated by the City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department.

The center is open on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the Carter Williams Art Show & Fundraiser or the Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts can call the Greenville Recreation and Parks Dept. at 252-329-4546, or email scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov.