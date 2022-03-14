GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the victims in last Friday’s four-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in Greenville has passed away.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said Dominique Ransome, 34, of Greenville died at Vidant Medical Center of injuries from the crash that happened n March 11.

Around 3:38 p.m. officers responded to the area of Memorial Drive and Fairlane Road. The preliminary investigation showed Ransome was traveling south on Memorial Drive in a silver 2008 Buick LaCrosse and was observed driving erratically. Ransome attempted to change lanes and collided with the front end of another southbound vehicle, causing Ransome’s vehicle to go left of center and collide with two other vehicles traveling in the northbound lanes.

Traffic was shut down in all directions on Memorial Drive for several hours as officers investigated.

Two people, including Ransome, were transported to Vidant Medical Center. The second driver’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact PFC S.T. Venable (252) 329-3550.