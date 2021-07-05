One person killed in early-morning Greenville apartment fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard said one person was killed in a house fire that happened Monday morning.

Apartment fire damage at Bridle Court in Greenville (Caroline Bowyer, WNCT video)

Officials responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Bridle Court around 1 a.m., Beddard told WNCT’s Madison Forsey. One person, who has not been identified, died in the fire. Eight other people were displaced as damage from smoke and water impacted four other units in the apartment building.

Investigators remained on the scene investigating the cause of the first. The American Red Cross was assisting the families impacted by the damage.