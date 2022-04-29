GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Old Stantonsburg Road, near the Hwy. 11 overpass, for a single-vehicle crash. They found a Dodge Avenger fully engulfed in flames. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The fire then erupted in the vehicle.

The driver’s name has not yet been released pending confirmation from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. The road was closed for several hours as utility crews worked to restore power to the area.