GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday.

(Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of Tyson Street to Roosevelt Avenue was closed to traffic, officials told WNCT’s Kelly Hunter.

There was no additional information on the incident as the investigation continued Thursday evening.