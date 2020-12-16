Online Originals: Pitt County improves its economic rating

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s economic growth is helping it to get a better economic ranking from the state, even during the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce is raising Pitt County’s rating from Tier One status to Tier Two. Tier One is the worst of the three levels tracking economic stresses on parts of the state.

The ranking is based on factors including unemployment, property values and population growth. Pitt County Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said there are several factors that helped Pitt County gain a better rating, including population growth.

In the context of COVID-19, there are some drawbacks to receiving a higher tier ranking. Many counties in the state are moving to higher tier statuses, not because of economic growth but because other counties were suffering due to the impact of the pandemic. Businesses that relied on travel and hospitality suffered, and many people lost jobs due to travel restrictions.

Additionally, being moved higher on the economic tier means less government aid to help boost local economies. Tier One counties are prioritized for economic incentives and state grants.

Even with the challenges of the pandemic, Pitt County Commissioner McLawhorn is optimistic. He said Pitt County’s partnership with Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance and the amount of job creation in the area from various industries, are pushing Pitt County’s economic growth forward.

To learn more about the tier rankings click here.

=====

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date with Victoria at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV