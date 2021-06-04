Online Originals: Benefit concert honors late Greenville musician

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friends and family of Richard Faulkner call him a legacy in the Greenville arts scene.

Although he’s no longer here, they say his memory lives on through his music. Faulkner graduated from East Carolina University and owned a law practice in Greenville. He also had a passion for music, touring around the country when he was younger.

Local and national musicians will play at a two-day benefit concert at the Greenville Theatre Arts center. Organizers call this event a celebration of his life.

His wife Chelsea says she wants her kids to remember the talented father Richard was.

“I want them to know his music. I want them to know every show he played. I want them to know everything he did for other people….every moment that he spent with them…” Chelsea Faulkner, widow

The two-night concert will be held on June 4 and June 5 from 6-11 p.m. each night. All proceeds from the concert will go to a trust fund for Faulkner’s four kids.

Those interested in attending the benefit concert can purchase tickets prior to the event on EventBrite, as well as purchase tickets on the day of the event.

