Online Originals: City of Greenville’s new spending budget hopes to boost tourism, quality of life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On June 17, Greenville’s City Council approved a $421.1 million dollar spending budget.

City officials say the pandemic brought tourism in the area down, and it’s just now starting to pick up again. They hope the next city budget will boost tourism and bring a quality of life to citizens.

One aspect of the newly approved budget that has many talking about is the reduced property tax for residents. The city approved a half-cent decrease, bringing the property tax to 48.95 cents, the lowest rate in the city in over 40 years.

“We have had tremendous growth in our community, and we are seeing that in the sales tax revenue and property tax collections,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “So now they are able to provide that relief to the citizens of Greenville while also offering the same quality of service.”

The budget has also allowed for the city to give their employees a 2% pay increase.

Groups like Visit Greenville, N.C., the Sheppard Memorial Library and more are also included in the new budget. While groups like these already have allocated funding and budgets, the city says they want to make sure any additional costs are covered to continue boosting tourism and quality after the pandemic.

Another $2.8 million dollars will go into road reconstruction.

Money from the budget will also go towards recreation in the city. Investments on Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the WildWood Park have recently been approved. On Wednesday, the city broke ground on work for a new pool that will be located at Thomas Foreman Park. People will be able to enjoy that amenity by June 4 of 2022.

