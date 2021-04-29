Online Originals: Good boy alert! Pitt County courthouse gets a therapy dog

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Good boy alert!

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has a brand new 4-legged team member. Drifter is his name, and he’s spreading love and comfort throughout the Pitt County Courthouse.

Sheriff Paula Dance tells 9OYS the past year has been emotionally draining and stressful for so many, including their deputies. That’s how they came up with the idea to bring on a new squad member.

Drifter will be an emotional support and therapy dog for the courthouse. Dance said Drifter will not only bring joy and sloppy kisses to courthouse staff, but he’ll also be a crucial tool in helping kids and other victims to testify in court by being a calming presence. Dance also said she hopes Drifter can bring strength and comfort to anyone who needs it.

On Tuesday Drifter and his trainer, Courthouse Deputy Christopher Curtis “sniffed out” his soon-to-be stomping grounds. Drifter has been in obedience training for the past six weeks and has two weeks of training left to complete.

Curtis said you can see Drifter at the courthouse over the next few weeks getting a feel for his new office. His official start day at the courthouse will be May 10.

In the future, the sheriff’s office plans to have Drifter participate in community events like their Community Impact Unit and other advocacy groups to work with people in the community who need it.

Dance tells us she and other employees already love him and can’t wait to have him around each and every day to put a smile on their faces.

Drifter will officially be sworn in as a K-9 Deputy at a later date.