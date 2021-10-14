Online Originals: Greenville City Council proposing low-speed taxicab service for Uptown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s City Council will meet Thursday night to discuss rezoning and development, new service proposals and more.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city’s website.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said anytime they have re-zoning requests in their meeting agenda it’s exciting because it means new developments are coming to our rapidly growing city.

Two proposals stuck out from the meeting’s agenda: A rezoning request on East 10th Street between Portertown Road and Oakdowne Way and a proposal for a low-speed taxicab service for the Uptown district.

Connelly said the low-speed taxicab service was first brought to the council a couple of months back, and they’ve been working on the details of the proposal. A low-speed taxicab service would take customers to their destination all within a designated vicinity. Connelly said if approved, the taxicab proposal will create a great opportunity for someone to open a business and provide transportation services in the area.

It’s a low-speed taxicab, kind of similar to a golf cart but not a golf cart. It has all the same components like windshield wipers, traffic turn signals, different types of lights you would see on a vehicle. It’s basically a vehicle that won’t exceed 25 mph, but it won’t go any lower than 20 mph. Mayor P.J. Connelly, City of Greenville

Connelly sees the service being used in mostly the Uptown and Downtown areas of the city where speed limits don’t exceed 35 mph. He expects college students to be the most frequent users of the service in getting from food and shops back to their dorms or housing.

The other proposal mentioned, a rezoning request that would allow for a new development of multi-family homes. The proposal would rezone a total of 57.927 acres along East 10th Street between Oakdowne Way and the Pinewood Memorial Park Cemetery.

Some citizens were initially concerned about this proposal, worried it would intrude too close to family cemetery plots. But the council assured there will be a buffer put in place between the cemetery and any new developments.

Participate in City Council Meetings:

The City of Greenville provides a public comment period during each regular City Council meeting, allowing the citizens to speak for up to three minutes on issues that are not the subject of a public hearing in that same week.

A public hearing, not to exceed 30 minutes for each side, also may be held, if such a matter is on the agenda. Those that wish to address the City Council during a public hearing may do so by registering with the City Clerk prior to the Council meeting. Registration can be completed by filling out a form in the Council Chambers prior to the meeting or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (252) 329-4422. Speakers will be called in the order in which they are registered.