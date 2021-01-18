Online Originals: Greenville marches for unity, togetherness on MLK Jr. Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, members of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, the NAACP and Greenville residents gathered to share a common message: stop the hate and violence and let’s come together.

The group met at 9:30 a.m., marching from Thomas Foreman Park to Greenville’s City Hall. They not only wanted to celebrate and honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but continue to spread his dream of love and equality.

Marchers said after the recent attack on our nation’s capitol, it’s obvious that Dr. King’s message still needs to be heard.

I believe if you’re going to talk about Dr. King, that you should tell the truth about him. He was rebellious like us, he was a true soldier, a warrior. And he did not believe if you got beat, that you take that beating. Ma’idhda Khepera – marcher, Greenville resident

Participants of the march said it is time to lay down any fears and come together. They also believe people are letting differences and anger tear the nation apart.

“I think that if Dr. King, if he was here today, would be disappointed by what he is seeing in our world today,” said NAACP Pitt County President Calvin Henderson. “Systemic racism is still alive and well, and our people continue to be too divided.

“Allow your voices to be heard. It is time for us to speak loud, long, and clear.”

Henderson said a great way to do that is by getting involved in local organizations, your community and local government.

Participants of Monday’s event said everyone is family, whether they know each other or not. They also said it’s time for people to talk to one another with love and joy, not with hate.