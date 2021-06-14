Online Originals: Greenville officials hope to move forward with Town Common Master Plan with community input meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Town Commons in Greenville is a hot spot for outdoor enjoyment and activities. Now that the city is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are ready to move forward with the Town Common Development Project adopted back in 2010.

Called the Town Common Master Plan, it offers a holistic overview of plans to revitalize the park. The goal is to maximize the full potential of the park for the community. The original approved design is pictured below.

Photo Courtesy: City of Greenville

As on 2016, the city has already completed work on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Project, the Playground, Kayak Launch, Fishing Pier, Public Restrooms and Parking Lot Resurfacing.

Now, the city of Greenville is working towards building a community event space with a restaurant included. In 2019, the city learned its originally proposed zoning for the event space would not be allowed due to Land and Water Conservation Fund restrictions.

The newly proposed zoning sits on approximately 1.4 acres in the former location of the WOOW Inc. Radio Tower. Located on the northeast end of the park, in between the playground and waterway.

Photo Courtesy: City of Greenville

Greenville Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin said the next step in the project is getting that re-zoning approved and finding a developer interested in moving forward with the project. He said it is important to note that the land will still be owned by the city. It will not become privately owned by the developer. Instead, it would be a long-term land lease.

Cowin says the event space/restaurant will be open to everyone in the community and the goal is to utilize the space for meetings, weddings, conventions, and more.

Greenville’s City Council will host a virtual public hearing on the proposed re-zoning this Thursday at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating can call the City Clerk’s Office at (252)-329-4422 or email comments to publicinput@greenvillenc.org and include “Town Common Rezoning” in the subject line.

Cowin says the goal of the meeting is to communicate to the public the true intentions of the project, to build a community space that seamlessly integrates into the park, complimenting the area, not taking away from it.

For further information on the Town Common Development Project: https://www.greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/town-common-phase-1