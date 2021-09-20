Online Originals: Greenville opens new senior wellness center in partnership with Council on Aging

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the City of Greenville, in partnership with The Council on Aging, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony introducing the new senior wellness center located in the heart of West Greenville.

It’s the 23rd ribbon cutting the city has held this year, and attendees traveled from across the state. Including NC Sen. Don Davis, NC Rep. Brian Farkas as well as representatives from Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Greg Murphy’s offices.

The new center is located on 1118 W. 5th St., right next door to the Boys and Girls Club. Officials tell 9OYS the location was strategic and will allow for creative collaborations between kids and seniors.

“Many of our seniors don’t live close to their grandchildren live far away, so they don’t get that physical touch, that physical closeness,” said Executive Director for the Council on Aging, Rich Zeck. “So with the Boys and Girls Club right next door, we are going to be able to collaborate more when school is over or there are teacher workdays and the students are here, we will be able to have activities and interact with them. It will be a huge bonus for our seniors.”

It’s been 15 years since the city has partnered with the Council on Aging to build a new site. This makes the sixth facility in the county, and they already have plans with the city for a seventh within the next year, although that location has not yet been revealed.

The city owns the campus where the new center sits. Through the partnership, they are leasing the building back to the Council on Aging for what Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly said is “a nominal amount, maybe a dollar, $10 a year.”

This site in particular will be open Monday – Friday from around 9 am – 1 pm.

Director Rich Zeck said they will be able to feed people through a congregate setting, seniors will get the ability to do health and wellness activities with staff and volunteers and they will offer tools and resources that are pertinent to the senior community.