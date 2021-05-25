Online Originals: Meet Ava Grace, a local 6-year-old CEO

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — Ava Grace is the 6-year-old CEO of Ava’s Glitzy Gloss. She and her mother use the popular social media app Instagram to promote their business.

The Instagram account has over 9,000 loyal followers. They post behind-the-scenes content and promote their upcoming events using the platform.

“I have 9,000 followers from all over the world,” said 6-year-old Ava Grace.

They sell cosmetics, jewelry and other fashion accessories.

“I sell lip gloss, scrunchies purses and container packs,” said Ava. “I like lip gloss and all girly stuff.”

They say they’re on a mission to empower girls to be “glitzy, glossy and bossy”.

“Me and my mom, we make it together and it’s cruelty free,” said Ava.

Ava’s mom said they try to do 3-4 pop-ups a month to help promote their business and sell their products. Their next event will be at Greenville Mall on June 5-6.

“I’m so happy,” said Ava.

Ava recently donated $100 from a fundraising event to help another small business that lost its food truck and warehouse to an electrical fire.

“I donated 100 dollars,” said Ava.

Ava’s mom says Instagram helped kick-start their business. They say it really helped them continue to grow.

“You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok,” said Ava.

You can check out their Instagram here. Here’s her Facebook business link and here is her TikTok link.