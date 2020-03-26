Online Originals: Realtors and apartment complexes impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Realtors and apartment complex lessors are implementing safety measures for COVID-19 built around social distancing.

“In our business, it’s built on socialization. Luckily, we can communicate through emails and by telephone. It’s still important to have an eye to eye contact,” said Connally Branch, Clark Branch Realtors owner.

Some Property management companies are not allowing anyone to come into their offices. Instead, they have curbside drop boxes for tenants to leave payments or maintenance requests.

Realtors are also trying to implement new options during this challenging time.

“It’s impacted potential buyers or tenants being able to see the property if the property is occupied by an owner or by a tenant because the people are hesitant about people coming into their home by someone they do not know and possibly touching something,” Branch said.

Realtors say they’re prepared for when clients visit homes.

“We take sanitizer and we try to wipe hands before we go in and go out,” Branch said.

Carpooling with clients is common when visiting homes. Realtors are now putting more distance between themselves and clients.

“They’re in the back seat or we’re meeting the people there,” said Branch.

Realtors say their job finding people their dream homes doesn’t take a break, even with coronavirus.

“This is the busy time of year for us. March, April, and May are three of the busiest months and I have two closings in the next five days,” said Branch.