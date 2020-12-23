Online Originals: State officials call on faith leaders to help limit COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two faith leaders on Tuesday joined Gov. Roy Cooper’s push to spread the good word about COVID-19 safety.

Father Ian VanHeusen of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Greenville was not part of Tuesday’s press conference. However, like many other faith leaders across the state, he was asked to help get the word out about people taking precautions and to follow COVID safety measures during holiday celebrations.

I think faith is incredibly important, in the midst of so much darkness. We’re going to bring people what they need spiritually, but we’re going to do it in the same way every organization would within the guidelines that’s being asked of us by the government. Father Ian VanHeusen

VanHeusen said the church is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe this Christmas. They plan to have their services live-streamed. They also have a plan if there are too many people at their sanctuary, with overflow seating provided in the adjacent school’s gym and family center.

The measures are being taken to follow state COVID guidelines.

Really relaying that team effort to implement what’s being asked of us by the government, I think that’s what every community has to do. Father Ian VanHeusen

More people attend religious services around the holidays. The Christmas holiday comes during the pandemic, as large gatherings can be a hotbed for COVID spread. In one instance, health workers linked 93 COVID cases to a holiday musical at a North Carolina church, where 12 worshipers ended up passing away from the virus.

It’s been a very challenging year in that regard as a spiritual leader, because, you know, before this year, most of the issues I was dealing with were a little more black and white. There was just a little more clarity about where the church stood on different things, but with this past year, it’s been a lot less black and white. Father Ian VanHeusen

One of those challenges that isn’t as black and white is the COVID vaccine. Health officials are placing their hopes on worship leaders to build trust in the shots. They released 10 action plans for faith leaders to follow.

One of those plans includes informing congregations about safety protocols. Saint Peter Catholic Church is hosting a morality session to educate its parishioners on the vaccines and what it means in their faith.

I think what I tried to do as a religious leader is meet people where they’re at. Try to provide them with good education, try to provide them with the means to form their consciences, to do what they think is right. Father Ian VanHeusen

But ultimately, the choice is up to the person.

I think people have to follow their conscience and do what they think it’s right,” VanHeusen said.

=====

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV