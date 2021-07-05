‘Operation Fan’ underway to help keep seniors cool in Pitt, other counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In order to keep some of the state’s most vulnerable safe from this summer’s heat, North Carolina is participating in “Operation Fan.”

The initiative offers heat relief for all eligible seniors who don’t have access to air conditioning with a box fan. Each year, the Pitt County Council on Aging gives out around 100 fans. Rich Zeck, the group’s executive director, said beating the heat is especially important for seniors.

“There’s a number of complicating issues particularly for seniors, the heat, the high humidity will really wear down a senior in no time, so we encourage our seniors to be extremely hydrated,” Zeck said.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about Pitt County’s efforts and to see if you qualify for the “Operation Fan” program.