‘Operation Santa Claus’ gives back to local family

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue personnel got a chance to play Santa Claus for a local Greenville woman and her grandchildren on Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, Charlene Brodie was at a home in Rocky Mount when she fell through a weak floor board. Firefighters responded to the scene, and Brodie was cut out and rescued from the hole in the floor.

Once Greenville Fire/Rescue found out about Brodie’s story through a local Salvation Army, they decided to help. Greenville Fire/Rescue has done Operation Santa Claus for the past 32 years, where donations of toys and clothes are given to be distributed to families in need.

Greenville Fire/Rescue thought Brodie and her grandchildren were the perfect fit for the Operation Santa Claus. They loaded up their fire trucks with gifts for the grandkids, and delivered them to Brodie’s home.

Brodie says she and her grandchildren couldn’t be more thankful.

“I was excited and I just talked to God,” Brodie said. “I thanked God and was trying to do it the right type of way so I thanked God. I cannot express and really say … but I’m grateful and I know they are.”.

Brodie’s family was the last recipient of GFR’s annual Christmas giveaway.

