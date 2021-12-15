Social workers, Greenville Fire/Rescue pairs up for Operation Santa Claus event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County social workers gathered Wednesday to collect toys for students in their schools. Greenville Fire/Rescue also collected toys from community members for kids of all ages.

Kim Anderson, a social worker at South Central High School, said this is an event she and her fellow social workers look forward to every year.



“A lot of kids don’t get what they want for Christmas or even gifts at all. some don’t even know what Christmas is until we bring gifts to their door, so it means a lot to the families,” Anderson said.

Every toy collected through Operation Santa Claus will stay in Pitt County. Families applied to the Salvation Army to receive the gifts.