GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities will soon begin “Operation Spring Clean,” our annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that GUC customers continue to receive high-quality water. “Operation Spring Clean” will run from March 20th through June 17th. During the 13-week program, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned. The program involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

“To minimize inconvenience to customers, cleaning will be conducted Sunday through Friday from

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” said Randy Emory, GUC’s Director of Water Resources. “Water service will not be interrupted because of Operation Spring Clean; however, we advise customers to avoid using water

(if possible) when their lines are being cleaned. Although there is no health risk, the cleaning process involves flushing the pipes with high velocities of water. As a result, water may be discolored for a short period of time. GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.”

If customers experience any air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of Operation Spring Clean, GUC recommends turning on the cold-water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for five to 10 minutes until it runs clear.

In addition to the list below, weekly notices will be published in The Daily Reflector, on GUCtv – channel 35, GTV-9, and posted on GUC’s website, guc.com, including an interactive map that identifies areas scheduled to be cleaned. We will also share the information on our Facebook and Twitter pages. GUC will attempt to contact all businesses known to be open during 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. to advise them when cleaning will be done in their vicinity.

Customers may call GUC at 252-551-1551 for specific information on the Operation Spring Clean schedule.

Operation Spring Clean Schedule

Week 1 – March 20 – March 25

All areas NW of the Tar River and Memorial Dr. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 2 – March 27 – April 1

All areas NE of the Tar River extend from Greene St. and Memorial Dr. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 3 – April 3 – April 8

All areas between Stantonsburg Rd. and Hwy. 43 to Greene St. and south of the Tar River.

Week 4 – April 10 – April 15

All areas east of Greene St. between East Fifth and south of Tar River.

Week 5 – April 17 – April 22

All water lines in Bethel, as well as areas between Dickinson Ave. and Stantonsburg Rd. to Evans St. and to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 6 – April 24 – April 29

Areas between Dickinson Ave. to Charles Blvd. and south to Greenville Blvd.

Week 7- May 1 – May 6

Areas between Dickinson Ave. to Charles Blvd. and south to Greenville Blvd.

Week 8 – May 8 – May 13

All areas south of E. Fifth St. between Charles Blvd. to Greenville Blvd.

Week 9 – May 15 – May 20

Areas from Greenville Blvd between 264Alt to Old Tar Rd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 10 – May 22 – May 27

Areas from Greenville Blvd between 264Alt to Old Tar Rd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 11 – May 29 – June 3

Areas from Greenville Blvd. between Old Tar Rd. to Charles Blvd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 12 – June 5 – June 10

Areas from Greenville Blvd. between Old Tar Rd. to Charles Blvd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Week 13 – June 12 – June 17

All areas from Greenville Blvd. between Charles Blvd. to Hwy. 33 East to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.