GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department Police Community Relations Committee is giving the public a chance to learn about the day-to-day lives of the department’s K-9 teams.

The committee will host a K-9 program and demonstration on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 307 Martinsborough Road in Greenville. The demonstration will be outside, weather permitting.

Greenville Police K-9 officers Bobby Parker and Bradley Nunnery will speak at the event, and K-9s Pepper and Axle will demonstrate how they locate drugs.

Topics covered will include the bond between K-9s and officers, and where the dogs live when off-duty; training for K-9 teams; the role of K-9s in apprehending criminals; the amount of K-9s and handlers in Greenville; and a comparison of duties between K-9s and officers.