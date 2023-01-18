GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville.

The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville.

The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the items on offer on display. The customers will also be able to get assistance from an associate, pay bills and register for service.

Hours will be from Monday through Friday 9 am to 6 pm.