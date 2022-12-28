GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Volunteers are essential to many community outreach organizations in Greenville.

As we enter the new year, these groups say they see a drop in the number of people coming in to help out. Groups like JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen are calling on people to sign up. So they can continue to serve Greenville and Pitt County.

“Right now, January, is scarce,” said JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen Chair Tom Quigley. “Everybody thinks the holidays are past and they’re all in the winter lull, I like to call it. But you know what? We’re still serving meals here every day and we need them.”

For more information on how to volunteer with places like JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen, click here.