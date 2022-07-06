WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month through a social media campaign.

The July 2022 theme “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation” recognizes all the staff dedicated to building communities through the power of parks and recreation. PCCSR is a partnership between the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the Pitt County Board of Education.

“Community Schools and Recreation advances the County mission by supporting the physical, mental and social wellness of residents of all ages and ability levels,” says James Rhodes, AICP, assistant county manager and planning director.

“In 2021-2022, community schools and recreation facilitated 188 programs engaging 7,188 youth, 16,204 adult and 20,100 senior program participants,” said Rob Maloney, director of athletics for Pitt County Schools.

“Within recent years, staff have completed infrastructure improvements such as resealing walking trails, paving additional parking and adding two shade structures for the community to enjoy. The District Park continues to be a source of enrichment for the people of Pitt County,” says Alice Keene, recreation projects coordinator for the Pitt County Planning Department.

Click here for more information about PCCSR and National Park and Recreation Month.