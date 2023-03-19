GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Preparations are underway at East Carolina University to find out who the next Miss ECU will be.

Event organizers said the Miss ECU scholarship program allows the titleholder to represent the school while making community appearances and acting as a spokesperson of the institution.

“We empower young women to be their true selves and make a difference in the community,” said Hannah Stevens, Miss ECU 2022.

The 6th annual Miss ECU Pageant is April 16 at 1 p.m. in Black Box Theatre.

“I’m competing at Miss ECU because I just recently got into pageants in my last few years of high school and I found it really empowering over these last few years and it’s really been growing in my self-confidence,” said Makayla House, a Miss ECU 2023 contestant.

