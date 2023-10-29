GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re just a few days from Halloween and people are starting to dress up in costumes and enjoy the events and festivities that come with the day.

On Saturday, parents and their children enjoyed some fresh pancakes and games alongside their favorite dressed-up characters at the Ronald McDonald House event in Greenville. The 10th annual character breakfast was held at East Carolina University’s Murphy Center. All the funds raised at the event will be used to continue keeping families together by providing direct support and access to medical care.

There were smiles for everyone who came out on Saturday. Dozens of children dressed as their heroes and were able to eat alongside them as well. Caleb Turik, the Marketing and Community Engagement Manager of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina said being there for families in need is exactly what it’s all about.

“The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina provides temporary housing and support services for sick or injured children while they’re receiving treatment from area medical facilities,” Turik said.

Turik’s positivity started from his own experience. He too was shown support from the charity and makes an effort to return the favor.

“My why is my sister stayed here at the Ronald McDonald House and then I started volunteering,” Turik said. “I just fell in love with the mission. In reality, my family was a former family of the Ronald McDonald House, but my why is every single family that walks through our doors.”

The Ronald McDonald House serves as a home away from home for families who have sick children receiving care at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.